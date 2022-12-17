Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced a legal translation service for foreign driving licenses.
The move follows an agreement between Sharjah Police and the Information Centre regarding replacing driving licenses issued from foreign countries to smart services. Motorists can avail the translation service at five branches of the Centre in Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman.
Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, director-general of the General Department of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, and Abdul Jalil Mohammad Al Marzouqi on behalf of the Information Centre, signed the agreement at the headquarters of the police’s Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Al Ramtha area.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay, director of the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Nuaimi, deputy director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, and Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Al Fardan, head of the Drivers Licensing Department.
Brig Al Naour stressed the importance of such agreements and the need for joint work to build partnerships and institutional cooperation with the private sector to enhance the quality of life for the UAE community.
Al Marzouqi thanked Sharjah Police for its keenness to strengthen cooperation between the two sides and to employ their capabilities in achieving their role in the interest of the state and society.