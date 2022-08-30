Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched a new initiative to deliver lost items to the doorstep of owners.
Colonel Yousef bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police, said the first phase of the service was launched in June in cooperation with Osoul Smart Applications Company (Buraq), with the aim of enabling customers to receive their lost items while at their residence, without having to step out to collect them.
The service achieved a completion rate of 97 per cent in the first phase. He said the initial phase has been completed at Wasit Comprehensive Police Station and Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station.
The second phase is underway at other police stations.