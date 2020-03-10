The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park is offering free charging of electric vehicles as part of its sustainability strategy and to encourage green transport. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Here’s good news for owners of electric cars. The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park is offering free charging of electric vehicles as part of its sustainability strategy and to encourage green transport.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said: “SRTI Park has adopted the latest international technologies in car charging systems as electric cars have grown increasingly popular in the past years and they contribute to improving the environment as compared to gas vehicles.

Al Mahmoudi explained electric and hybrid cars are more sustainable for the environment. “They emit less greenhouse gases and air pollutants over their life than a petrol or diesel car. This is even after the production of the vehicle and the generation of the electricity required to fuel them is considered. With no tailpipe, pure electric cars produce no carbon dioxide emissions when driving. Over a year, one electric car can mitigate an average 1.5 million grams of CO2,” he underlined .

“Sharjah has made great progress, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the field of sustainability. Today it ranks among the top cities in the region focusing on clean energy and the Park is committed to encouraging individuals and society to use sustainable transportation for a more sustainable future,” Al Mahmoudi added.