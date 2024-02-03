Sharjah: The inaugural edition of the Sharjah Classic Cars Festival, themed “More Than Just Cars”, kicked off on Friday, with more than 300 classic cars on display.
The opening ceremony at the Sharjah Classic Cras Club, saw an overwhelming turnout of classic car enthusiasts.
Running from February 2 to 4, the festival features a diverse pavilion showcasing various car types, including sports cars, SUVs (4x4) and racing cars. Also, the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum showcases a collection of the world’s rarest cars, some dating back to 1915. A special exhibition highlighting the oldest metal number plates for cars and vintage fuel pumps also mesmerised the visitors.
The festival also provides a visitor pavilion equipped with a relaxation tent and restaurants, a dedicated children’s entertainment area and a seminar theatre. Offering an exclusive blend of fun and adventure, the festival invites visitors to explore the world of classic vehicles and their living heritage through its various stalls, interactive events, and other rich activities.
The interactive activities include cultural competitions and kinetic games that provide a unique and enjoyable experience for young attendees, full of adventures and suspense. The festival also offers a unique opportunity for the owners of the classic cars to gain insights into rebuilding and rehabilitating classic vehicles, discovering maintenance options, and exploring the variety of spare parts available for different types and models.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), Sheikh Salem bin Muhammad bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authorityand a number of other top officials.
Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, President of Sharjah Classic Cars Club, briefed the guests about the history of iconic classic cars, including insights into their years of manufacturing, the noteworthy personalities who acquired them, and the captivating memories and stories associated with these vehicles.