Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the implementation of a partial closure on Mleiha Road towards the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Street with Maliha Road.
The closure will be in effect for maintenance purposes, as part of the ongoing commitment to improve transportation infrastructure within the city.
According to the details provided, the closure will begin on Sunday, August 6, and will last until Sunday, August 27. The attached plan indicates the specific segments of the road that will be affected by the closure.
Take alternative routes
Motorists are advised to exercise caution during this period and to follow the signage and instructions from traffic management personnel.
Alternative routes will be available, and the SRTA has ensured that all necessary arrangements have been made to minimise inconvenience to the public.