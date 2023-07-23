Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads Transportation Authority (SRTA) has announced a partial modification to Bus Route 313.
Starting July 25, the route that runs from Rolla Station to Al Nahda, Free Zone, and Gate 2 at Dubai International Airport, will feature an additional four pick-up points.
The newly added pick-up points will be at Al Qasba, Pullman Hotel 2, Al Ansari Exchange 2, and the Scientific Creativity Center 1.
The modification is part of SRTA’s ongoing initiatives to improve the accessibility and convenience of its services for the public.
By providing these additional pick-up points, SRTA is further demonstrating its commitment to meeting the transportation needs of the residents of Sharjah and ensuring a smoother transit experience to Dubai International Airport.