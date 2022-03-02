Sharjah: The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has issued permits for 51 new private parking lots in different areas of the emirate during 2021.
The move comes in line with the SCM efforts to regulate the use of parking lots and maintain the aesthetic appearance of the city.
The regulation of private parking businesses strengthens the Sharjah’s capabilities as an attractive environment for tourism, investment and an ideal place for living, and goes in line with the urban and economic renaissance and population growth, the authority said in tweet.
The total private parking lots in the city of Sharjah has reached 294 lots far.
They include more than 19,500 parking space. Customers can use these parking spaces hourly, weekly, monthly, or even for a whole year according to their needs.