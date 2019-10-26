Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi during the inspection of the SkyWay project in Sharjah. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah inspected the launch of the experimental phase of SkyWay project at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) on Saturday.

The Sharjah Ruler was briefed by SRTIP officials on the hanging track transport system and took part in test operations for one of the unicars.

SRTIP hosts one of the biggest and most developed scientific research centres of smart transport in the world. Efforts in the centre are to develop modern concepts for urban transportation where technology is being developed and tested in Sharjah before it is marketed on a global scale.

SkyWayGreenTech has already started the construction at site to build three SkyWay hanging test tracks that will be able to carry cargo and passengers to and from the beginning of the Park (Sharjah Airport road) to the end of the park (Mweileh Road) in what would be a live embodiment of the strategic partnership between investment and academic sectors.

Short track tests have been made and the project is to start texting unicars on longer tracks soon.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer, SRTIP noted that succeeding in attracting SkyWay labs to SRTIP was part of the park comprehensive plan and efforts aiming to transform the city of Sharjah to a sustainable futuristic city in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Anatoli Unitsky, Chairman of skyway expressed his gratitude to the support and facilitations the project has been receiving at SRTIP. He also noted that Sharjah was carefully chosen to be the host of the project after extensive studies that showed that Sharjah was the best host given its regional strategic and competitive location as well as the academic connections of SRTIP being located at the University City.