Severe morning traffic hits Dubai: Major delays on E311 and E611 roads

Heading to Gitex at DWTC? Authorities urge Metro use amid traffic chaos
Dubai: Commuters are facing significant congestion this morning, Wednesday, October 15, as widespread heavy traffic impacts the primary highway connections between Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. Real-time analysis confirms that the morning rush is heavily impacting those traveling inbound to Dubai, with the most severe delays concentrated on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and the alternative road (E611). Within Sharjah itself significant delays are visible around Bu Shaghara, the popular residential district of Al Majaz, and the busy commercial hub near the Sahara Centre, compounding travel times for those heading toward Dubai.
Within Dubai's city limits, key roads are struggling under the high volume of peak-hour traffic. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is experiencing very slow-moving conditions, especially along the central section connecting the Trade Centre area down to Dubai Marina. Motorists must also contend with significant congestion on Al Khail Road, where bottlenecks are visible near the Dubai Festival City link-ups and approaching the Business Bay corridor. Furthermore, congestion is reported on the E44 (Dubai-Hatta Road) near Al Quoz 1 and Ras Al Khor, indicating severe slowdowns for traffic navigating the industrial heart of the city. Drivers heading to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) are also facing acute traffic build-up on surrounding roads due to the ongoing Gitex exhibition; authorities strongly advise travelers to use the Dubai Metro Red Line to bypass this particular gridlock.
Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, drivers are advised to factor in extra time due to critical, ongoing roadworks. A partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) towards the Corniche remains active until Monday, October 20th. This scheduled upgrade work involves the temporary closure of two right lanes in the direction of the Corniche, which commenced last night. This maintenance is causing typical peak-hour bottlenecks, particularly around the major bridges like Mussafah and Al Maqta, as inbound traffic converges into the capital. All road users are urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a safe following distance, and plan their journeys carefully to minimise delays.
