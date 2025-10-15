Severe morning traffic hits Dubai: Major delays on E311 and E611 roads

Within Dubai's city limits, key roads are struggling under the high volume of peak-hour traffic. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is experiencing very slow-moving conditions, especially along the central section connecting the Trade Centre area down to Dubai Marina. Motorists must also contend with significant congestion on Al Khail Road, where bottlenecks are visible near the Dubai Festival City link-ups and approaching the Business Bay corridor. Furthermore, congestion is reported on the E44 (Dubai-Hatta Road) near Al Quoz 1 and Ras Al Khor, indicating severe slowdowns for traffic navigating the industrial heart of the city. Drivers heading to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) are also facing acute traffic build-up on surrounding roads due to the ongoing Gitex exhibition; authorities strongly advise travelers to use the Dubai Metro Red Line to bypass this particular gridlock.