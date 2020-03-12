Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Senior citizens and people of determination can now apply for free parking services online, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday

The RTA said it has fully automated several public parking services on its website (www.rta.ae) for senior citizens and people of determination .

“The step is part of RTA’s continuous endeavours to deliver best-in-class services to beneficiaries in line with the transformation to smart services. It is also in line with the directives of the leadership to cut on the number of visits to customer happiness centres,” the authority said.

The free parking services currently provided via RTA website include: issuance/renewal of parking permits for senior citizens, issuance/renewal of parking permits for people determination (temporary/permanent), issuance/renewal of parking permits for people of determination (tourist), issuance/renewal of parking permits for rehabilitation centres of people of determination, and issuance/renewal of parking permits for special medical cases.

Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said: “Priority is given to automating the services to people of determination and senior citizens to streamline procedures and make services more accessible.

“It benefits all segments of people of determinations, including residents, visitors or tourists, thanks to the smart service on offer that does not require visiting customers happiness centres,” she noted.

Bin Adai added: “Any first-degree relative of senior citizens can apply on behalf of the applicant online. Obtaining the permit has been made easier, with an option of making a print-out copy or issuing a smart permit.”

Last month, the RTA announced the same services were made available on WhatsApp. Senior citizens and people of determination can apply for parking permits; while people of determination can apply for personalised Nol cards for free.