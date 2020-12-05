Through its stand at GITEX, RTA will run a presentation about the recently opened Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) at Al Barsha. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is launching a host of smart services at GITEX 2020, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in taxis during COVID-19, augmented reality (AR) in guiding customers to RTA service points, and use of drones in inspecting Dubai Metro tunnels.

The event, taking place Sunday to Thursday in Dubai, will also see the launch of RTA’s nol mini, a card as small as a key holder. Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “We have charted out a clear road map for the future of smart mobility up to 2071, and developed a master plan for digitisation and the introduction of the 4th Industrial Revolution technologies in the transport sector. Deliverables include the Self-Driving Transport Strategy 2030, Mobility Digitisation Strategy, AI Strategy 2025, and the Improvement of the 4th Industrial Revolution Lab for Transport. RTA is also embracing future technology applications such as the blockchain, paperless transactions, big data, AI and the internet of things [IoT].”

Remote checks

During the exhibition, RTA will exhibit the use of AI and big data to monitor how taxi drivers follow the principles of safe driving and verify the adherence of both public transport drivers and riders with the precautionary measures of COVID-19, such as the physical distancing and the wearing of face masks. Through the use of big data to detect physical distancing between users, RTA can spot congested spots and deploy more buses on certain routes, which will also assist to ensure physical distancing.

Route planning

RTA’s initiatives at GITEX include planning the metro timing and plotting the bus routes using AI. The technology can also detect high-demand spots for taxis, assist with the preventive maintenance of buses, and improve the bus operations among other uses. Projects on the show also include the smart guidance project powered by AR technology to help clients figure out certain locations, such as payment and service points at metro stations.

Digital registration

RTA will also exhibit the first model of buying and registering a vehicle without obliging the customer to report to the showroom. The system uses the blockchain technology to process transactions and exchange data in a safe environment that supports the use of new business models and services in partnership with the private sector.