It’s been 10 years of smooth journeys, happy memories on world-class mass transit system

Dubai Metro, the world's longest driverless train line, has carried more than 1.5 billion passengers Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: It's time to sing a happy tune today, September 9, 2019, as the city marks the 10th birthday of the Dubai Metro.

Yes, it’s been 10 years of smooth journeys and happy memories on this world-class mode of transport.

And it's a good time to celebrate as the city commemorates the day 10 years ago when the first train loaded with passengers rolled off in a ceremonial journey on the Red Line.

In a video posted on Twitter on Monday, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) showed people of all ages and all nationalities, singing the traditional "Happy Birthday" song.

Arabic-speaking people in the video are singing "Sana Helwa" ("Have a Good Year") for the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.