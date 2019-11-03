Responsible Road Users Award winner Jenilyn Sta Juana (centre), 49, rides around 40 minutes daily on her way to work and back. Shell GoldStar Contest - road safety campaign GULF NEWS ARCHIVES Image Credit:

Dubai: The ‘Shell GoldStar Contest’ is returning for the second time this year to award Dh1,000 each to 30 responsible road users on Dubai and Sharjah roads from Monday to Wednesday.

Earlier, in April, the contest surprised 30 road users with the cash prize and a certificate after observing their responsible behaviour.

The contest is held in conjunction with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sharjah Police and Ciel Marketing & Events.

The Shell GoldStar Contest rewards cash prizes to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists who follow good safety habits. Drivers are selected for following a variety of road safety practices, such as using seatbelts, staying off the phone while driving, lane discipline, using child safety seats, using indicators and observing speed limits.

For others, it could simply be the use of designated pedestrian crossings and road traffic safety practices to reduce risks associated with cycling.

“At Shell we always aim at prioritising safety practices, with road safety being one of our pillars that we commit to. Throughout the three days, we hope that the contest will increase awareness of road safety practices and encourage people to think of how they can be safer on the roads,” said Ali Al Janabi, Shell Country Chairman for the UAE.

The RTA and Sharjah Police will select the safest road users who will be rewarded; a total of Dh30,000 will be awarded during the three-day campaign, with 10 road users selected for each day of the campaign.

The campaign is also supported by Oman Insurance, Porsche Centre Dubai, Gulf News, Friday magazine and Wheels magazine.

“Over the past year, our data has shown around 20 per cent decline in the frequency of motor claims. We see this as a reflection of strong government initiatives that work towards improving road safety in the UAE,” said Julien Audrerie, Head of Consumer Lines of Oman Insurance Company.

Deema Hussein, Traffic Awareness Senior Manager, RTA, said: “It is always good to keep reminding motorists about the positive results when they are careful on the roads. The Shell Goldstar Contest is an on-ground activity which reaches out to a wider section of road users and we are happy to support it.”

Roshanara Sait, Director, Ciel Marketing & Events and Founder of the GoldStar campaign, said: “It is critical to inculcate an environment where diligent road safety habits are not enforced but must become a natural part of road user behaviour.”