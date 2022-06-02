Dubai: As part of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of daily riders, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is undertaking a periodic rolling stock overhaul programme. The programme is run in collaboration with Keolis-MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram at the highest standards of the industry. The overhaul procedures are conducted according to the recommendations of the Original Equipment Manufacturer of Metro trains.
Highest level of overhaul
“Trains are classified as the most critical and sensitive in terms of maintenance amongst all other public transport means. This is attributed to the need of carrying out all types of maintenance on trains based on well-rehearsed plans that are implemented regularly to ensure the highest safety and security of the train’s operating system as a whole. Such programmes will ensure the security and safe mobility of riders,” said Mohammed Al-Amiri, Director of Maintenance, Rail Agency, RTA
“The Rail Maintenance Department performs two types of maintenance programmes: Light maintenance, which is carried out every 14 days or quarterly, as well as heavy maintenance that includes train overhauls, which is carried out in proportion to the train running mileage. Overhaul LV2 is the highest level of an overhaul, which includes the overhauling of each sub-system within the trains, this includes the Bogie, Gear Unit, Traction Motors, Journal Bearing, Tread Brake Unit, Train Doors, Ventilation Systems and Pneumatic Valves.
A dedicated and highly-skilled team of 85 technical employees, including technicians, team leaders and engineers are tasked to carry out the train overhaul programme, which works in three shifts 24x7 to accomplish the activity. Each train takes around 15 days to complete the overhaul activity and a total of 348,324 manhours have been deployed to complete the overhaul of 74 trains so far,” said Al-Amiri.
Train overhaul is carried out at the well-equipped air-conditioned maintenance workshop in Al Qusais Depot, which is equipped with all the facilities to carry out heavy maintenance.
The first overhaul of rolling stock was carried out from 2015 to 2019. The Second program (Overhaul LV2) for trains commenced in January 2020 and will be completed by the second quarter of 2023.