RTA says the step aims to boost the integration of bus, metro and intercity services

Dubai: The Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to launch three new bus routes and upgrade several others from Thursday onwards.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The first of the three new bus routes, Route 77, starts from Baniyas Metro Station and calls at Airport Terminal 3, Deira City Centre, and Airport Terminal 1.

“The second is Route F36, a metro bus service that starts at Mall of the Emirates Station and passes by Arjan Hotel via Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, Al Barsha South and Dubai Science Park.

“The third is Route E102, which commutes between Ibn Battuta Station and Musaffah Al Shaabiya Bus Station at Abu Dhabi.”

He added that the agency will also upgrade bus services on several other routes as of Thursday. Changes include switching Route 50, which connects with the International City, Dragon Mart 2, and Al Khail Gate 1, after the International City in the direction of Al Manama Street.