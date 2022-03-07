Dubai: The “super number plates” AA90 and M73 top a pack of 90 vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 109th open auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Plates on offer bear the codes AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-YZ.
The auction will be held at 4:30pm on March 12 at the Ritz-Carlton Dubai Hotel. Registration of bidders started on Monday.
Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website or any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
Seats are limited and priority will be given to bidders. It is recommended to pre-register for the auction. Registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm.
Security deposit
The selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the above-mentioned customers’ happiness centres.