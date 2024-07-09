It features cameras, sensors, and technical devices to detect damage to road furniture and facilities, generate reports, and upload them to the system automatically without human intervention.

Right-of-way refers to objects placed on the footpath, curb or area next to roads, with an RTA permit.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “RTA is keen on improving the operational efficiency of monitoring and detecting damage to the right-of-way and response time. The deliverables will contribute to extending the lifespan and sustainability of assets and facilities while maintaining the urban aesthetic of Dubai."

Faster inspections and reports

Al Banna added: “The smart vehicle has exceptional features that enhance the detection of right-of-way conditions and inspections of traffic diversions. It is equipped with automated technologies to detect damages and transmit data to the system for processing and analysis using pre-fed data and self-learning technology. It provides up to 30 per cent more comprehensive site coverage and reduces the time required to complete inspection elements by at least 70 per cent compared to traditional field inspections.”