Dubai: The UAE has launched a project that will use satellite and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance maritime operations by improving ship tracking, monitoring sea conditions, and forecasting weather.

The Satgate project — a collaboration between Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) — aims to enhance the UAE’s status as a global maritime hub.

Satgate seeks to develop a database of ships calling at the UAE ports and enhance maritime security by tracking vessels without onboard tracking devices. It is a transformative initiative aligned with the 2023-2024 performance agreements, addressing national priorities and supporting UAE’s developmental goals.

How tech will improve maritime trade

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the project’s importance in driving maritime security and attracting international investors.

“Improving our tracking systems using advanced technology will enhance maritime transport and mitigate risks, which will contribute to increasing trade and transport traffic through UAE ports. Innovations in the maritime sector do not only benefit the economy but also help us achieve a sustainable development through preserving and developing the marine environment,” the minister said.

“The UAE underscores its commitment to supporting the maritime sector to help it further grow. Such projects provide accurate and updated data that support the decision-making process and enhance processes’ efficiency.”