Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Development Authority (DDA) to streamline the business process and the issuance of permits for lands impacted by the Rail Protection Zone.
The MoU also sets the procedures for the practising of any construction on lands within or impacted by the existing Rail Protection Zones or planned rail tracks. It likewise calls for cooperation between the respective departments of each party about the issuance of permits related to those land plots.
No licence shall be issued for lands located in the planned Rail Protection Zone unless the owner obtains a No-Objection Certificate from RTA.
Partnership model
According to RTA, “the MoU charts out a partnership model that serves the mutual benefits, supports the vision of the two parties and enhances the customer’s satisfaction rating. It calls for joint efforts to upgrade processes, simplify procedures and improve customer services.”
Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim, CEO of Rail Agency at RTA, and Bader Al Gergawi, deputy director General of Dubai Development Authority signed the MoU online on behalf of the respective entities.
“RTA is committed to providing documents and information pertinent to the current and future rails lines and infrastructure of the rails facilities nearby the facilities of the DDA. This includes legislation related to streamlining the rail lines in Dubai and amendments thereto in addition to coordinates, boundaries and layouts of current and future Rail Protection Zones in the areas of the DDA and any new developments thereto,” said Ibrahim.
Streamlining the process
Al Gergawi added: “This MoU is in line with our strategy aimed at facilitating the practising of business and furthering the continuous coordination with other government entities to streamline the procedures of obtaining licenses and approvals. It contributes directly to introducing real estate developers, investors, consultants and contractors approved by the Authority to the requirements of the Rail Agency before carrying out any construction or related works within the Rail Protection Zone in the areas under the Dubai Development Authority.