Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has partnered with a global specialist firm in the field of suspended transport systems for its drive towards driverless journeys through the Sky Pods.

RTA and skyTran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of its continuous efforts to team with global specialist firms in “developing advanced public transport technologies capable of attracting more riders by offering them safe, fast and luxurious transit experiences, besides curbing traffic congestion in the city”.

“One of these solutions is developing Sky Pod units operated by “Maglev” technology, which are characterised by their safety and speed as well as saving much of the resources associated with the daily mobility of people,” said Abdul Mohsin Ebrahim Younus, CEO of Rail Agency at RTA.

“The signing of this MoU with a leading company in the field of suspended transport systems, such as skyTran, is a milestone in RTA’s efforts to introduce advanced technologies and innovative services in the field of public transport. It will enhance the integration of public transport systems, which in turn will boost the economic growth, attract more investments and improve the standard of living in Dubai,” he added.

John Cole, CEO of skyTran, commended the tremendous achievements and vital projects accomplished by RTA over few years, rendering Dubai as a global icon.

“RTA’s public transport network is among the most advanced systems worldwide, and Dubai can boast of infrastructure of roads, bridges and tunnels second to none worldwide,” Cole said.

We are excited to sign this MoU with RTA and play an active role in realising RTA’s ambitious projects and initiatives in the field of public transport. It will also support the Government drive to rank Dubai as the smartest and happiest city in the world.”