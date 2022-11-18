Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai showcased its services tailored to the needs of people of determination as well as senior Emiratis and residents at the AccessAbilities Expo.
RTA said visitors to the three-day event, which concluded on Thursday, were interested to know more about the initiative of the ‘Customer Happiness Centre on wheels for Senior Emiratis and People of Determination’, launched in 2020.
Key services
RTA’s Customer Happiness Centre on wheels for Senior Emiratis and People of Determination provides six key services, including vehicle registration service, renewal of registration of a vehicle that needs technical testing service, vehicle possession certificate service, vehicle ownership transfer service, vehicle export service, as well as ransfer and export transactions service.
The range of RTA’s services also include providing audio guidance and announcements, ground markings, wide gates and other services related to nol cards and customer service centres in addition to revising the tariff system and monitoring the parking for people of determination.
Enhancing wellbeing
The AccessAbilities Expo offers an opportunity to check the latest concepts for enhancing the wellbeing of people of determination as well as the latest products, technologies and innovations worldwide. It is said to be the largest showpiece of its kind in the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and North Africa.