Dubai: In time with the expected re-opening of Dubai Miracle Garden this month, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will resume the service of Bus Route 105 between Mall of the Emirates Bus Station and Dubai Miracle Garden on Monday, October 10.
RTA announced on Thursday that the service will run at 30-minute intervals during weekdays, and 20-minute intervals on Fridays; and the bus fare is Dh5.
RTA first launched Bus Route 105 on December 17, 2015 and since then, the route has served more than 900,000 passengers.
Express service
“The aim of relaunching this seasonal bus route is to ease the movement of tourists during the winter season, which is very popular among residents, visitors, and tourists. This express bus service starts from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station and heads directly on a non-stop journey to the Miracle Garden and vice-versa,” RTA noted.
“RTA is always keen on broadening the scope of the public bus network and enhancing its integration with other mass transit means, such as the metro, tram, and marine transportation (Dubai Ferry, Bus, and the Water Taxi) in addition to taxis and shared transport. Such efforts are part of RTA’s persistent endeavours to make its modern transit means the preferred mobility choice throughout Dubai and between the emirates,” it added.