RTA inspects 917 school buses, COURTESY RTA Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently ran an inspection campaign on school buses covering 917 school buses in 50 schools, resulting in 538 offences.

These campaigns are part of an annual inspection plan targeting schools vulnerable to offences to analyse their reports of the past academic year.

Offences issued were related to the incompliance with operators’ responsibilities, failure to display the bus permit where specified, and issues relating to bus drivers.

Such campaigns also aimed to verify the role of female bus attendants to ensure that they are properly licensed for the job and the compliance of drivers with safety rules.