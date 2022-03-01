Dubai: Now, access to Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands is made even easier, thanks to a new abra and ferry station launched under a new partnership between Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) and Nakheel.
The new abra route offers visitors to the waterfront marketplace by Nakheel easy and direct access to and from Dubai Old Souq, Deira Old Souq and Al Ghubaiba, with free rides available to all visitors in the first five months.
The 25-minute abra journey operates from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 10am to 12pm and 5 pm to 10 pm on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). The 20-minute ferry trip runs between Souk Al Marfa and Al Ghubaiba from 6pm to 10pm on weekends only (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).
Traditional trading hub
Celebrating and connecting Dubai’s oldest most traditional trading hub with the city’s newest island development, the abra and ferry journeys will offer views of the Deira Corniche, Deira Old Souq, Dubai Creek and the Gold Souq, providing an enjoyable and scenic experience for families looking to explore the city.
Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “We are pleased to join forces with Nakheel to launch the abra and ferry service, the city’s most traditional mode of transport. This transportation method is an exciting new way to access Souk Al Marfa in an easy and seamless way and is in line with the comprehensive marine transport plan 2020 – 2030, which aims to enhance the service model as well as support Dubai’s strategic objective of improving overall quality of life.”
Muath Abdelkader AlRais, general manager of Souk Al Marfa, added: “The new abra and ferry service brings a new and memorable way for local residents and visitors from further afield to reach our newest retail destination. It’s part of our commitment to continually enhancing Souk Al Marfa as a key retail and entertainment destination in Dubai.”