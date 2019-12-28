RTA opens today Al Qudra-Lehbab Roads Interchange Development Project Image Credit:

Dubai: The Al Qudra-Lehbab Roads Interchange Development Project was opened by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday.

The flyover will improve traffic flow onto both roads, one of which, Lehbab Road, provides free passage to Expo Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone and Abu Dhabi, without having to enter downtown areas. The project also included a separate bridge for cyclists to cross Lehbab Road.

“The Project includes the construction of two bridges on the collector road beside the existing two bridges as well as ramps to serve right, left and U-turns,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“Works also cover widening connecting streets, constructing a cycling bridge across the flyover besides carrying out lighting works, rainwater drainage systems, and the shifting and protecting of utility lines. It provides free traffic in all directions and increases the road capacity to 4,400 vehicles per hour. It will reduce the transit time from Lehbab Road eastward to Al Qudra Road northward by eight minutes, and will also reduce the transit time by four minutes from Lehbab Road westward to Al Qudra Road northward,” he added.

“Al Qudra Road provides a key passageway from Jumeirah to Umm Suqeim Street, which had also been improved by the construction of two bridges of three lanes in each direction. The first bridge passes over the Eastern Parallel Road (Al Asayel Street), and the second crosses over the Western Parallel Road (First Al Khail Street). Traffic continues to flow smoothly on the flyover of Al Khail Street and at the Interchange of the Arabian Ranches on Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Traffic will smoothly flow on Al Qudra Bridge crossing crossing over Emirates Road up to Seih Assalam.

“The RTA has undertaken improvements of Al Qudra Road over several phases starting with widening the road from one to three lanes in each direction over a 12-km stretch from Lehbab intersection to Bab Al Shams roundabout, including the new bridge. Later improvements covered widening two bridges to three lanes in each direction and constructing crossings for vehicles and camels on Al Qudra Road. Works also included an 18-km cycling track and a rest area fitted with facilities and shops for bike rental and accessories, a fully equipped clinic, cycling gate, rest area, 10 shaded areas and bike racks,” added Al Tayer.