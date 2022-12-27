Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) honoured the best suppliers and investors that supported its efforts in delivering infrastructure and transportation projects.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, as wells as several CEOs and directors of RTA were in attendance during the felicitation ceremony on Tuesday.

Al Tayer noted: “RTA is one of the pioneering government entities that are keen to develop and implement a roadmap to enhance partnerships with the private sector over the next five years. It always seeks to support small and medium enterprises and celebrate them annually.”

“Honouring suppliers and investors stem from RTA’s investment strategy focused on forging close relationships with private companies, and diversifying investments in infrastructure services and mobility means through developing innovative business models. This felicitation is a manifestation of our commitment to enhancing our cooperation with private partners, he added.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, during the ceremony to honour the best suppliers and investors for infrastructure and transportation projects Image Credit: RTA

Awardees

Engineering consultancy category – Parsons Overseas Limited, Dubai Branch was the winner, RTC Roads and Traffic Engineering Company was the runner-up, and FTI Consulting Solutions (Dubai Branch) came third.

Best contracting company - major projects category, Al Nabooda Contracting Company won first place, Western Bainoona Group for General Contracting came in second place, and Bin Hanif Electromechanical Works came in third place.

Best contracting company - small projects category, the winner was Al-Qaro Roads Contracting LLC, the second was Ortana Intelligent Transportation Systems Trading Company, and the third was Evacu Safe Technical Works Company.

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation was the winner in the category of the best mega company in supporting SMEs.

Best Dubai SMEs, the winner was Cross Connect Technologies, the runner-up was Danat Alkhaleej for Safety Consultancy, and the third-place finisher was The Caterer Company for Catering Services.

Best investor company’s category - Askari Transport by Luxury Motor Vehicles Services and Mai Dubai were the winners

Management consultancy category, KPMG Lower Gulf Limited was the winner, Protiviti Member Firm (Middle East) came second, and Ethos Integrated Solutions Dubai Branch finished third.

Rolta Middle East – Free Zone, and the United Computer and Management Consulting Company won the best supplier of goods and services category.