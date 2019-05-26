Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has honoured 66 high-performing instructors across the seven authorised driving institutes and centres in the emirate.

The step is part of RTA’s efforts to reward excellent personnel and motivate them to sustain their positive professional practices in a bid to nurture a competitive work environment.

“The step will also prompt their colleagues to develop better professional attitudes for enhancing their performance, which is in line with RTA’s efforts in adopting the best techniques to raise employee performance and sense of belonging. The theoretical and practical training are key pillars of ensuring the safety of both trainees and road users.