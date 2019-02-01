Dubai: Dubai’s driver training programme has received an international nod as the Roads and Transport Authority obtains the Phase One accomplishment certificate from the National Confederation of Driving Schools (CNAE) in Spain.
The certificate is an accreditation and endorsement for the RTA’s passenger transport drivers’ training models, making the RTA Dubai the first government entity outside the European Union to obtain CNAE certification.
The CEO of the RTA’s Public Transport Agency Ahmad Hashem Behroozian received the Certificate of Achievement from CNAE President José Miguel.
According to Behroozian, the award reflects RTA’s efforts in improving the quality of public transport services and elevating them to world-class standards.
The recognition follows months of preparations, as a team of auditors from CNAE carried out a comprehensive assessment of training programmes.