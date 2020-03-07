Artist's impression of the new Falcon Junction in Shindagha Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a Dh450 million contract to upgrade Falcon Junction, to improve the Al Shindagha Roads Corridor.

The project, which is bordered by Al Khaleej, Khaled bin Al Waleed and Al Ghubaiba Streets, will be linked to Shandagha Bridge (Infinity) Northwards.

“The Falcon Junction Improvement Project is part of Al Shandagha Roads Corridor Improvement Project undertaken over five phases extending 13-km along the Sheikh Rashid, Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Map of the new Falcon Junction in Shindagha Image Credit: RTA

“Upgrading the Falcon Junction will ensure free traffic movement across Al Shandagha Corridor (Al Khaleej and Al Mina Streets), and steps up the intake of both streets. It will also enhance traffic safety, provides entry and exit points for Rashid Port, and provides more parking spaces under the new bridge to serve the area,” he added.

“The project includes the construction of two bridges along Al Khaleej Street. The first bridge extends 750-m Northwards, and the second stretches 1,075-m Southwards; comprising of six lanes in each direction with a capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour per direction.

“It also covers the construction of a one-lane 250-m bridge for right-turns from Khaled bin Al Waleed Street to Al Khaleej Street with a capacity of 1600 vehicles per hour. And the construction of a two-lane 500-m tunnel for left turns from Khaled bin Al Waleed St to Al Mina St capable of handling 3200 vehicles per hour, in addition to a surface signalised junction linking Al Khaleej with Al Ghubaiba and Khaled bin Al Waleed Streets. The project includes other works like pavements, lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network and irrigation systems,” said Al Tayer.

Due to the massive scope of Al Shandagha Corridor Project, which has a cost tag of Dh5.35 billion, it had been split into five phases, two had so far been completed. Works completed covered upgrading the junction of Sheikh Rashid-Oud Metha Streets junction (Wafi Junction), and the intersection of the Sheikh Rashid-Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets; which included the construction of two bridges on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street comprising of two lanes in each direction. It also included the construction of a one-lane bridge from Zabeel Street in the direction of Sheikh Rashid Street and a tunnel on the Sheikh Rashid Street in the direction of Al Mankhool Junction comprising four lanes in each direction.

Work is currently underway in Phase III; which includes six contracts covering the construction of Al Shandagha (Infinity) Bridge featuring an iconic architectural design that will be a unique landmark for Dubai together with a slip road at Bur Dubai and bridges linking with Al Shandagha Tunnel.

Works include improvements on the Corniche Street, junctions of Al Khaleej Street, the Falcon Junction as well as entry/exit points of Deira Islands at Abu Baker Al Siddique Street. Bridges extend 8.5-km, tunnels span 500-m, and surface roads extend 8-km in total. The project, which involves the construction of 10 surface junctions, will be completed by the end of 2022.