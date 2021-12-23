Dubai: A couple of roads will be temporary closed this weekend, starting from Thursday at 11pm until 6am on Saturday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.
The RTA tweeted: “A delay is expected on 2nd of December Street from both directions from Thursday 23 December at 11:00 PM till Saturday 25 December at 6:00 AM.”
In another tweet, the RTA said: A delay is expected on Al Wasl Street and Al Mina Street towards 2nd of December Street from Thursday 23 December at 11:00 PM till Saturday 25 December at 6:00 AM.”
The RTA advised motorists to drive carefully and follow the directional signs to reach their destination.