Dubai: Key lanes across Maktoum Bridge in Deira will be closed over the weekend due to maintenance, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA tweeted on Thursday: “If you’re planning to use Al Maktoum Bridge from Bur Dubai to Deira during the weekend, please be informed that the lanes from Umm Hurair Road bridge to Al Maktoum Bridge will be closed from Friday, August 30 at 1am until Saturday, August 31 at 9am due to maintenance work.