Dubai: Dubai Police’s ‘We Are All Police’ programme, which allows members of the public in Dubai to report traffic violations, recorded 29,539 traffic fines last year, it was revealed on Sunday.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the programme also handled 21,283 fines submitted by Dubai Police’s officers, and 8,256 fines were recorded via CCTV surveillance cameras. It also processed 28,662 traffic reports submitted by concerned community members.
Brig Al Mazrouei added that the programme enables public members to take part in ensuring the safety and security of Dubai’s roads and report reckless drivers and traffic violations easily via the Dubai Police smart app or calling Dubai Police’s call centre (901). He said all reports are handled by police’s traffic experts “thoroughly and confidentially”.
Verifying reports
Brig Al Mazrouei said: “We don’t issue fines against individuals immediately after receiving the report, but we first verify the report, check cameras, and contact violators to warm them before issuing any tickets.
“Moreover, our police officers can also report violations using the application or by calling the command centre. In that case, the fine will be issued immediately without verification.”
Brig Al Mazrouei warned against misusing the service, explaining that legal action will be taken against those who falsely accuse other motorists. He called upon the public to utilise this service and join Dubai Police in ensuring the safety of roads and protecting the lives of road users.