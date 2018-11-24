The Abu Dhabi Police General Directorate has launched the first-of-its-kind service in the region to coincide with the 2018 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, by forming a new media arm to enhance direct communication with the community providing real-time reports on roads and traffic conditions in Abu Dhabi.
The three-wheel vehicles will patrol Abu Dhabi City and provide real time reports about roads conditions, traffic accidents and weather updates to drivers via social media.
How it works
The motorcycles will be connected to Abu Dhabi Police central control room and has full accesses to the police IT system, allowing the patrol officer to give updates on road conditions.
Colonel Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, Director of Security Media Department at the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) Command Sector, said that security patrols are part of ADP's continuous plans and efforts to give up-to-date and reliable information to the public by taking advantage of the latest information systems.
With the service, social networking users can view road conditions in real time, he explained.
Col Al-Muhairi pointed out that the speed of transferring the image and ensuring the credibility of the information has become one of the most important challenges faced by the media institutions in the light of the daily developments in the fields of communication technology and social networking.
He said the key challenge is to provide the correct information, without delay or compromising credibility and accuracy. Al Muhairi said Abu Dhabi Police has become a reliable source for local and international media. Head of Media Support Division, Maj. Abdullah Al-Dinah, said that the patrols are equipped with the latest imaging techniques, direct communication and trained media personnel to achieve standard response rates.
The patrols are also enabled to respond with speed and ease of moving to the events sites and covering the facts with latest high-quality cameras to put the public at the heart of the field events.
Quick response
