Dubai: Police in the emirate of Sharjah have denied rumours circulating on social media, which claimed that motorists can avail of a 50 per cent discount in traffic fines.
On their official twitter account, @ShjPolice said that the traffic reduction was implemented last year, and that the news has resurfaced to social networking sites.
In a post on their social media handles, Sharjah Police clarified that this fine reduction has been re-published, as it took place in October 2017 of last year to mark their Golden Jubilee.
Last year, motorists in Sharjah had their traffic fines slashed by half to mark the police force's 50 year anniversary celebrations.
Motorists were also able to cancel the black points on their driver’s licences.
Sharjah Police urged the public and social media users not to pay attention to false reports and to follow the news of Sharjah Police through its official accounts on social networking sites.