Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has announced a partial closure of roads in the emirate, starting from today.
The centre informed all drivers via its website about the partial closure of Al Hisn Street.
The partial closure will be in place from 10pm Friday, until 5am on Monday, October 30. The routes highlighted in red will be affected, while those in green will be operating as usual.
All drivers have been informed to adhere to the rules and instructions of Abu Dhabi Police, drive very carefully and not to exceed the permitted speed limit.