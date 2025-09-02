Paid parking zones near Dubai mosques now active with 24x7 tariff

The zones will enhance access to mosques by ensuring efficient use of parking facilities
Parking services operator Parkin has launched M and MP parking zones near mosques in Dubai.
The 24x7 paid zones will have dual tariff – Dh6 per hour during peak hours and Dh4 per hour during non-peak hours for MP zones, and Dh4 per hour for M zones.
The new zones will enhance access to mosques by ensuring fair and efficient use of mosque parking facilities for all visitors, especially during prayer time, where worshippers will be provided free parking during official prayer times.
