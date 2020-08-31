Dubai: One person was killed while other injured in different traffic accidents on Dubai roads over the weekend, an official said on Monday.
According to Colonel Juma’a Salem Bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of Traffic Department at Dubai police, at 3PM on Saturday, a sedan car swerved and collided with another vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road around 3pm on Saturday. After the collision, the second vehicle swerved and overturned causing the death of the driver
At 11pm on Saturday a bike rider sustained serious injuries after a vehicle crashed to the bike at Al Khail road.
At 6:30AM on Saturday, Dubai Police went to Al Mustakbal Road at the Business Bay area after an accident between a vehicle and a bus.
“The driver of the vehicle was driving against the traffic flow and crashed into the bus in a head-on collision. He was seriously injured and transferred to hospital,” said Col Bin Suwaidan.
On last Thursday, a cyclist was injured on Al Khail Road at 11:30PM when he tried to cross a red signal and was run over by a vehicle. He was transferred to hospital.
“At 8pm on Friday, another traffic accident happened at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Street as a driver did not pay attention and collided with another car when he tried to enter the Tram track. The driver was seriously injured,” Col Bin Suwaidan added. Another driver sustained injuries when his car swerved and hit a lamppost on Jumeirah Road.
Dubai Police have urged drivers to follow traffic instructions and adhere to speed limits for the safety of road users.