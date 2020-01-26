It can respond to inquiries relating to new salary scale

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched “virtual assistants” to handle various inquiries of employees.

Employees can log into the system via RTA’s intranet and start getting replies to their inquiries. It can address matters related to career progression, promotions, transfers, leaves, vacancies, allowances, attendance, grievances, job performance, assessments and scholarships.

It can also respond to inquiries relating to the new salary scale endorsed by the Dubai Executive Council among other related issues. A plan is being developed to add new interactive services such as inquiry about leave balance, salary certificate, leaves and other matters.

The Smart Services Department at Corporate Technology Support Services Sector developed the system in collaboration with the Human Resources and Development Department at Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.