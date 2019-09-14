The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened Al Yalayis, Al Asayel Streets Improvement Project on Saturday. The project increases the intake of Al Yalayis Street to about 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It also cuts the transit time between Sheikh Zayed Road (7th Interchange) and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road to just four minutes Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened today (Saturday) Al Yalayis and Al Asayel Streets Improvement Project.

The improvement of Al Yalayis Street enhances the link of Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road as well as the Emirates Road. Al Asayel Street is a key traffic corridor parallel to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The project serves the local economy and offers additional entry/exit points for development projects in the area such as Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Development.

Benefits

“The project has been undertaken in response to the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to keep pace with the sweeping urban development across Dubai and ease the mobility of people and products.

"The project increases the intake of Al Yalayis Street to about 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It also cuts the transit time between Sheikh Zayed Road (7thinterchange) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to just four minutes,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

Scope

“The project, which is part of the Parallel Roads Project, encompasses improvement of Al Yalayis Street over a sector extending six km from the Seventh Interchange of the Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at Al Houdh Interchange.

"Al Asayel Street will also be upgraded over a 5-km sector to link JAFZA with Jumeirah Islands and Emirates Hills. The capacity of the street will increase to 9,000 vehicles per hour, and as such will be an alternative street for Al Khail and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads in a sector between the Business Bay and Jebel Ali Industrial via Al Quoz,” explained Al Tayer.

Lanes

“Lanes of Al Yalayis Street will be increased from three to five in each direction starting from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and up to Emirates Road, which will raise the road capacity to about 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Additional lanes have been completed along Al Yalayis Street linking with flyovers of First Al Khalil Street and Al Asayel Street, which have widened the road to seven lanes in each direction.

Flyovers

Works included the construction of two elevated signalised junctions with a design catering to the needs of Etihad Rail Project.

The first is at Al Yalayis Street and First Al Khail Street intersection, and the second is at Al Yalayis and Al Asayel Streets intersection.

A flyover has been constructed to serve the traffic inbound from Al Asayel Street southward to Al Yalayis Street Eastwards.

“The project included the construction of a two-lane flyover running about two km across Al Asayel Street to serve the traffic inbound from Garn Al Sabkha Street in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.