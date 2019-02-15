Dubai: You can now hop on a new 4x4 pick up for a ride to and around Hatta.
Ideal for a family on a picnic trip to the mountain town, the Toyota Hilux pick up taxi seats four passengers with enough space to pack all the stuff for a family day out, including bicycles, barbecue grills and other outdoor items.
“Hatta Taxi facilitates carrying goods and four people to and from Dubai and has been in service since September last year,” the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement.
The service is also available for Hatta residents within the town as well as for trips to and from Dubai.
Currently served by two vehicles as a pilot project, an RTA spokesperson said: “We are measuring the customer’s demand on the service and we are planning to increase our vehicles in the future depending on the market demand.”
The taxis can be booked through the taxi dispatch system (04-208 0808) or they can be flagged down from the street. Regular taxi fares will apply, with the metre starting from Dh5, and running at Dh1.91 for every km.
According to the RTA, Hatta residents can get 50 per cent discount on the total fare at the end of the trip.
The RTA also runs another Hatta taxi service from two locations in Dubai — Sabkha Bus station and Al Aweer Fruit and Vegetable Market.
With a capacity to seat seven passengers the service offers sharing facilities at Dh25 per head.
Customers also have the luxury of riding the taxi exclusively, however, Hatta residents can reserve this service via the Dispatch Centre in Hatta.