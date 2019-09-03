Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Refund requests on defective or damaged nol cards have been slashed by almost a week from 14 days to eight, in a slew of improvements announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday.

“As part of efforts to improve the level of services provided to the public, the RTA has managed to reduce the time of refunding balances of activated Nol cards and tickets through automating the process,” said Mohammed Al Khayyat, Director of Automated Fare Collection Systems, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA.

“Holders of cards and tickets can refund their balances instantly through Ticket Vending Offices at Dubai Metro Stations. For defective and damaged nol cards refunds through other channels, such as the website, RTA Dubai App, and self-service kiosks, it will now take eight days to get the refund instead of 14 days. We are still endeavouring to further improve the service and cut the refund period to three days, hopefully as early as next year,” he added.