Dubai: Onboard entertainment system is no longer the privilege of air travellers in Dubai as the emirate has expanded the service to 4,500 taxis as well to enable riders enjoy browsing the internet or watching a show during their trips.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday launched the innovative project aimed at bringing happiness to taxi riders in the emirate. It involves the introduction of 4,500 state-of-the-art interactive screens that provide passengers with a diverse array of premium lifestyle, news, entertainment, offers, and promotions on the go.

The initiative follows a very successful pilot of the in-car interactive digital screens across 250 taxis, by RTA in 2022 in collaboration with the e-hailing taxi solution provider Hala, and passenger experience company Binary Media.

The project was officially inaugurated through a formal signing ceremony event attended by Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA; Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO at Hala; and Santosh Sarma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Binary Media.

Bahrozyan said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hala and Binary Media to deliver an immersive travel experience that offers curated informational and entertaining content during a customer’s commute,” said Bahrozyan.

Nuseibeh said: “All our customers can soon enjoy the added benefit of discovering and accessing relevant local offers and promotions during their rides.”

Four categories

Binary’s Onboard Entertainment System delivers exclusive experiences to passengers through interactive digital screens. Hala customers can enjoy entertainment across four distinct categories, including:

Discover: Serving as a guide for passengers to explore Dubai’s attractions, showcasing both popular spots and hidden treasures.

Multi-Media: Offering a thoughtfully curated collection of content spanning kids-friendly videos, informative talk shows, calming relaxation videos, and cultural insights from Dubai Culture.

Games: Providing a diverse array of hyper-casual games for leisurely enjoyment.

Browse: Allowing customers to browse essential websites for up-to-date news and travel-related information.

Sarma said: “We envision a future where the journey is as significant as the destination itself, transforming idle travel time into an opportunity for entertainment, discovery, relaxation, and productivity.”