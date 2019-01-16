Dubai: Existing Automated Fare Collection (AFC) or Nol gates across all metro stations will get an upgrade soon even as the new Route 2020 metro stations get their brand new gates, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.
A technical team of the RTA recently visited France, where the gates are being manufactured, and tested the functionality of AFC Gates as well as the Central System Software of the Route 2020 Project.
The installations will include new Ticket Vending Machines (TVM), new Ticket Office Machines (TOM), new AFC Gates with 3D sensor as well as upgrading existing gates while adding more central system functionalities.
According to Mohammad Yousuf Al Mudharreb, Director of RTA’s Rail Operations, all the installations and upgrades will be done during the present quarter of the year.
He said that the upgrades are part of the continued improvements in AFC Gates at existing stations. The Route 2020 is an 15km long extension of Dubai Metro’s Red Line up to the site of Expo 2020.