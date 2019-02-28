Sharjah: The municipality has introduced new paid parking zones in the Muwaileh area.
Sharjah Municipality announced that fees have been imposed in the boulevard of University City effective from Monday, February 25. Ahmad Ali Abu Gasen, director general of parking section, said the decision including setting up 22 parking meters and 33 notice boards for 1,130 parking spaces along the main street.
A large number of awareness brochures have also been handed out so that people will adhere to the rules.
Abu Gasen pointed out that payment has been made easier through SMS and motorists can also apply for three-month, six month and one-year parking stickers or cards.