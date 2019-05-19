Dubai: Dubai’s new LED street lights helped the city save 21.7 GWh of electricity in 2018, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.
The savings, according to the RTA, correspond to a reduction of 9,340 tonnes of carbon emissions through replacement of conventional HID lamps by LED lighting units.
RTA adopted a plan for harnessing the LED lighting units following a 50 per cent saving generated by trial projects undertaken as part of research commissioned in different parts of Dubai, such as Rashidiya.
“The RTA has made an exceptional performance in Roads Lighting Efficiency Index that recorded 125 per cent. In 2019, the electricity saving is anticipated to hit 26 GWh, which means 18 per cent rise in the savings made in 2018,” said Maitha Mohammad Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.