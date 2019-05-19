LED lighting units installed by RTA help reduce 9,340 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2018

Dubai: Dubai’s new LED street lights helped the city save 21.7 GWh of electricity in 2018, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

The savings, according to the RTA, correspond to a reduction of 9,340 tonnes of carbon emissions through replacement of conventional HID lamps by LED lighting units.

RTA adopted a plan for harnessing the LED lighting units following a 50 per cent saving generated by trial projects undertaken as part of research commissioned in different parts of Dubai, such as Rashidiya.