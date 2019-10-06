A visior trying the Biometric check-in at General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) pavilion at Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Passengers will no longer need a passport or boarding pass to travel from Dubai, thanks to a new biometric system which will be launched at Dubai International Airport, officials said on Sunday.

According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)-Dubai, the “Biometric Passenger Journey” will ease the travel through Dubai airports in cooperation with Emirates Airline.

The passenger will not have to show passport or boarding pass from check in counter to the aircraft.

During GITEX tech show on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Al Merri, General Director of GDRFA-Dubai, told Gulf News: “Our participation this year in Gitex is very special for visitors as they can experience the most exciting and virtual Biometric Passenger Journey in the world by using artificial intelligence,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.

“It is a seamless airport journey in Dubai as passengers will no longer need to show their passports or IDs. Traveller can walk through the terminal to the airplane just by showing his or her face,” he added.

According to the GDRFA, a pilot phase of the latest biometric technology which uses a mix of facial and iris recognition will be launched in a few months.

Test runs allowed passengers to check in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter Emirates lounge and board flights, simply by strolling through the airport.

All biometric information will be stored on the GDRFA system for future travels.