Abu Dhabi: Light vehicles in need of repair or maintenance can now be parked in a designated parking lot within Mussaffah Industrial area, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The lot, located within sector M18, adjacent to the Municipality’s fertiliser plant, can house broken-down vehicles for an indefinite period, and it has been allocated by the Municipality in order to prevent random parking of vehicles in the area.

Parking in the lot will be charged at Dh10 per day for a vehicle, or for long-term rates set at Dh125 per vehicle for 15 days and Dh225 per vehicle for a month.

Mussaffah Industrial is home to the capital’s garages and car repair workshops, and authorities have found that vehicles are often left parked in undesignated spots.