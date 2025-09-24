Commuters are advised to consider taking alternative routes
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Dubai, warning of potential congestion and delays around the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Due to major events currently being held at the venue, traffic is expected to be particularly heavy during the morning peak hours from 8am to 12pm and the evening peak hours from 4pm to 8pm. The RTA urges all drivers to plan their routes in advance and allow for extra travel time to ensure a smooth journey.
To mitigate the impact of the expected delays, the RTA encourages drivers to use alternative roads and consider public transport options.
