Dubai’s RTA announces new traffic diversions towards International City

Closure coincide with the start of construction works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun the second phase of traffic diversions around International City 1, to coincide with the start of construction works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.
In a social post, the RTA confirmed the closure of the entrance from Ras Al Khor Road into International City 1. A new alternative entrance and a parallel access road into the community have been opened.
The authority urged motorists to follow on-site directional signs and plan journeys in advance to ensure a smooth trip.
