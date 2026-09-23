Traffic update: Morning fog disrupts Abu Dhabi commute as authorities warn motorists to drive with caution

Dense fog triggers traffic delays across Abu Dhabi as police issue safety alert
Dense fog reduced visibility across Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning, slowing traffic on several major roads and prompting a fresh caution alert from Abu Dhabi Police, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the fog is expected to persist until 8:30 am.
Live traffic maps showed congestion building across multiple key corridors in the emirate. On the E11, slow-moving traffic was reported stretching between Old Rahba and Al Shahama New, near the SEHA – Al Rahba Hospital and AlWahda Academy. Further south, heavy build-up was visible around the Rabdan interchange near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, extending through Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Mazyad Mall towards the E30 and E22.
Congestion also stretched along the E75 near Al Faya Industrial and Al Faya South, with additional slowdowns reported around the Bani Yas and Mafraq Industrial Area interchanges on the E22. Traffic near Zayed International Airport, along the E20 and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, was similarly affected, with amber and red stretches indicating reduced speeds during the morning commute.
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police issued a fog alert urging motorists to drive carefully given the reduced horizontal visibility, and to stick to the variable speed limits shown on road signs and electronic display boards.
The NCM said foggy conditions are forecast to continue until around 8:30am, after which visibility is expected to gradually improve as temperatures rise through the day.
Authorities have reiterated standard fog-driving advisories: motorists are urged to reduce speed in line with variable speed limit signs, maintain a safe following distance, use low-beam headlights, avoid sudden lane changes or overtaking, and pull over safely if visibility drops sharply, rather than stopping in a live lane.