Traffic update: Morning fog disrupts Abu Dhabi commute as authorities warn motorists to drive with caution

Live traffic maps showed congestion building across multiple key corridors in the emirate. On the E11, slow-moving traffic was reported stretching between Old Rahba and Al Shahama New, near the SEHA – Al Rahba Hospital and AlWahda Academy. Further south, heavy build-up was visible around the Rabdan interchange near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, extending through Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Mazyad Mall towards the E30 and E22.